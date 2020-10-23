An early winter storm brought snow to part of the Inland Northwest on Friday and some power customers were affected by outages. Here are updates on the numbers being reported by the power companies.
Power Restored
Avista: 14,000 restored
Inland Power: 1,000 restored
Kootenai Electric: 200 restored
Northern Lights: 17 restored
Customers Affected:
Avista: 22,000 customers affected
Inland Power: 2,695 customers affected
Kootenai Electric: 411 customers affected
Northern Lights: 16 customers affected
Information will be updated as it is received.
