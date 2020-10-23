Impacts of Friday's Storm

Wet snow will likely make for a messy Friday evening commute. Our other big concern is wet snow on tree limbs full of leaves. That could lead to falling limbs and power outages.

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

An early winter storm brought snow to part of the Inland Northwest on Friday and some power customers were affected by outages. Here are updates on the numbers being reported by the power companies. 

Power Restored

Avista: 14,000 restored

Inland Power: 1,000 restored

Kootenai Electric: 200 restored

Northern Lights: 17 restored

Customers Affected:

Avista: 22,000 customers affected 

Inland Power: 2,695 customers affected

Kootenai Electric: 411 customers affected

Northern Lights: 16 customers affected

PHOTOS: An unusual winter storm hits eastern Washington and North Idaho on Friday

Information will be updated as it is received. 

