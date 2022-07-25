GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - With forecasted highs in the triple digits this week, Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning that Grant County may see some power outages due to the heat.
If you do lose power contact Grant County Public Utility District (Grant PUD) to report power outages 24/7 at (800) 216-5226 and visit their Facebook page for updates on when power might be restored.
"Please only call 911 when you need an ambulance, the fire department, or the police," Grant County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "911 dispatchers won’t have outage information or know when the power will be restored, but the PUD will."