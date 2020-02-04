Update, Feb. 4, 1:05 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power pole was destroyed and minor injuries were reported after a crash at Crestline and Wellesley.
According to the Spokane Police Department, a truck was traveling south on Crestline on Tuesday, February 4 when it ran a red light at Wellesley and hit another car that was heading eastbound.
After the crash, the truck went across oncoming lanes, over the curb and into a grassy area where it hit a power pole, according to police. The power pole was sheared off at the base.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Avista responded to the scene and advised the damage was extensive. The roadway is expected to be shut down for most of the day while crews work on the issue.
The affected area is northbound Crestline between Hoffman and Wellesley. The shutdown will most likely go through rush hour traffic, according to police. So drivers are advised to take alternate routes to avoid major delays.
Update, Feb. 4, 12:48 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have confirmed that a large collision at Crestline and Wellesley resulted in damage to a power pole.
Minor injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to a power pole.
Avista expects northbound traffic at the intersection to be shut down for up to 8 hours while they make repairs.
As of 12:48 pm, there were approximately 200 power outages reported in the area.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista is responding to multiple outages in the north Spokane area Tuesday morning.
About 3,400 customers are affected by the outages in the Garland and Hillyard areas near Rogers High School.
One outage is affecting over 2,400 customers, while another is affecting about 700. Avista currently estimates restoration around 1:30-1:45 p.m. in the affected areas.
A reason for the outage is under investigation.
