SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista restored power for 2,100 customers who were without power Thursday evening. According to the utility's website, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident.
Updated: Jan. 19 at 11 p.m.
2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline.
According to Avista's outage map, the outage area includes most of the Seven Mile area. Avista estimates power will be restored by 10:30 p.m. The utility is in the process of scheduling resources to expedite the process.