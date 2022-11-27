MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage.
Avista did not share what caused the outage.
Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m.
More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista.
The utility has not yet identified a cause for the outage but said on Twitter they are assessing the situation.
You can track the status of this outage on the Avista outage map
This is a developing story. As we learn more, this page will be updated.