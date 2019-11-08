UPDATED ON NOV. 9, 2019 AT 11:26 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista crews have restored power to more than 600 homes and businesses in Northwest Spokane Friday night.
According to the Avista Outage Map, a car crash in the area knocked out the power for a couple of hours.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 600 homes and businesses are without power Friday night following a car crash in Northwest Spokane.
According to the Avista Outage map, the outage was called out at around 8:00 p.m. Friday night. The power is estimated to be restored before midnight Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
