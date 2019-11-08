power outage
UPDATED ON NOV. 9, 2019 AT 11:26 P.M.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista crews have restored power to more than 600 homes and businesses in Northwest Spokane Friday night.

According to the Avista Outage Map, a car crash in the area knocked out the power for a couple of hours.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 600 homes and businesses are without power Friday night following a car crash in Northwest Spokane.

According to the Avista Outage map, the outage was called out at around 8:00 p.m. Friday night. The power is estimated to be restored before midnight Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

