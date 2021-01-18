After Wednesday's storm knocked out power for thousands of customers, electricity has been restored to Spokane Public Schools buildings.
According to SPS, all power has been fully restored at Roosevelt and Wilson Elementary Schools.
SPS said classes will resume on Tuesday. Any family that does not feel it is safe for their student to attend in person instruction or are unable to access distance learning due to power outages will be excused from school per parent requests.
