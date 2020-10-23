SPOKANE, Wash. - A local viewer submitted this video on Friday, showing a huge power surge going off right next to her house in Spokane during a large snowstorm.
The first winter storm struck Spokane on Friday, bringing layers of snow to trees and roads around the city. Hours into the storm, Avista reported over 1,300 homes being impacted by power-outages.
SWX reporter Joe McHale told KHQ he felt a large power surge pulse through his car while driving to work. Following his report, a viewer sent us this video, near where Joe was driving, which captured the power surge in real time.
She says that she was originally outside to take a video of her cats in the snow, but when the blast happened she decided it would be best to go back inside.
The snow storm is expected to continue through Friday night and into Saturday, and authorities are recommending people stay inside and off the roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.