A Massachusetts family is thanking a firefighter for saving a meaningful memento.
A powerful image captured the moment Milford Fire Lieutenant Billy Collins carried an American Flag out of a burning home.
The Old Glory belongs to the homeowner, who has had the flag hanging up since he moved in.
"We're very appreciative they were able to save that," the homeowner's girlfriend Caroline Berberich said. "To save our flag in the window, to stop the fire so it didn't destroy his father's flag; Because if his father's flag was gone, it would just, I think that would have been the end of him."
It was one of two flags inside the home. The second was an encased flag kept in memory of the homeowner's father, who was a Navy vet and Milford Police Officer.
Collins, who is a former Marine, says anyone in his position would save the flag.
"I think all firefighters would do the same thing, I mean it represents us all," Collins said.
Unfortunately the family lost their home and four cats, but they say wherever they end up, they will be taking both flags to keep the memory alive of of those lost.
