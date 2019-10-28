MANILA, Philippines (AP) - A powerful earthquake has shaken the southern Philippines.
No damage reports were immediately available.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4.
It was near the town of Kisante and less than 60 miles from Davao City. It was about 30 miles deep.
Mindanao has been shaken by other earthquakes recently. Seismic activity is common in the Philippines, which lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the ring of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.
