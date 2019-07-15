Update - Monday, July 15:
An area previously facing Level 3 evacuations in Grant County is now under Level 2 evacuations for the Powerline fire, and officials are saying the fire was caused by motorcyclists.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office downgraded the Level 3 evacuations down to Level 2 early Monday morning:
• 23000 block Road O-SW
• 23000 block Road P-SW
• 23000 block Road Q-SW
• 23000 block Road R-SW
Under Level 2 evacuations, residents should be prepared to leave quickly if authorities ask you to do so. Officials say the fire can still move in your direction.
Fire officials tell us a spark from the bikes of two motorcyclists started this fire. They tried putting the fire out themselves, but it got out of control.
An emergency shelter has been made available at Wahluke High School as of Monday morning.
State Mobilization was officially authorized Sunday evening for the fire near Mattawa, currently estimated around 5,000 acres.
#PowerlineFire :: Evac Notice Change : Level 2 for 23000 blocks of Roads O thru R-SW - https://t.co/AnI2u9BqLA pic.twitter.com/fM9elcYdRr— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 15, 2019
UPDATE:
The Powerline fire has been upgraded to a Level 3 Evacuation notice – GO NOW!
The Level 3 evacuation notice is for people in the following areas of Grant County:
- 23000 block Road O-SW
- 23000 block Road P-SW
- 23000 block Road Q-SW
- 23000 block Road R-SW
Grant County Sheriff's posted this on Facebook:
This notice is effective as of 7:20 p.m. Sunday July 14, 2019
This Level 3 notice means you should leave the area now. Do not delay.
Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify persons in the Level 3 area.
A wildfire threatens your safety and the safety of your family. Local authorities will give you advice about what roads you should take to leave the area.
UPDATE:
State Mobilization has been approved for the Powerline Fire.
According to the Washington Fire Marshal the fire is approximately 5,000-acres.
#PowerlineFire :: Area inside red box indicates area under Level 1 Evacuation Notice. Follow Grant County Sheriff @GrantCoSheriff on Facebook and Twitter for updates. pic.twitter.com/wOeTwuNcEh— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 15, 2019
UPDATE:
A level one evacuation has been issued by Grant County Sheriff's Office for the 2300 block of Road O-SW to the 2300 block of Road E-SW.
According to Grant County Sheriff's Office, a level one evacuation means "get ready," but you are not in danger.
Ground crews estimate the fire to be 1,500-acres with no containment.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A 100-acre wildfire is burning north-northwest of Mattawa, Washington.
According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is zero percent contained.
The fire is in a rural uninhabited area. There are no evacuations in place and no structures at risk.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said if you live in the area, maintain awareness and those on the Columbia River should watch out for aircrafts pulling water from the river.
KHQ will bring you more information as it is received.