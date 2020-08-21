SPOKANE, Wash. - A traffic light in North Spokane was showing a different type of green recently.
The City of Spokane is asking drivers to keep an eye on traffic lights after a prankster targeted at least one light, placing a cardboard cutout of a marijuana leaf onto the green light somehow.
A viewer sent KHQ a picture of the pot-leaf light taken at Nevada and Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The leaf cutout was gone when KHQ crews checked Friday morning.
The city's director of public works says the street department will be removing them.
"Our biggest concern would be for the safety of the installer and the motorists using the street," Marlene Feist said. "Nevada is one of our busiest north-south arterials."
