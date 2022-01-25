SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday afternoon, Spokane Police shot and killed a man when they arrived on the scene of a domestic violence call and saw he was holding a knife to an infant’s neck. KHQ spoke with someone who lives nearby, who asked that they not be identified in any way.
The neighbor says they were sitting in their living room as it was happening. "A women knocked on the door and said, 'My son is dead, my son is dead, call 911!'" they recalled.
As they were calling 911, they said they heard shouting coming from outside. SPD arrived on scene soon after.
"The baby and the guy were in the doorway when the cops came," they said. "It was kind of like a frenzy, I think it overwhelmed the cops."
And just moments later?
"We heard them say, 'Oh, they got their guns drawn.' And we got to a safe place, and we heard gun shots," the neighbor said.
Police say the officers believed the infant was in imminent danger, so they shot the man.
The neighbor says they have lived near to this family for a year now, and nothing like this has ever happened.
"They are really quiet, they stick to themselves; it was a kind of an out of blue thing," they said.
And as the neighborhood is still shaken up from Monday's shooting, they asked, "Pray for our neighborhood. It's pretty quiet round here for the most part."