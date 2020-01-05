Precious family Toy Story doll mistakenly donated in Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. - A little boy is devastated after his favorite toy was accidentally donated to a local thrift store. The family had been looking for the 'Woody' doll for months and recently confirmed it was mistakenly given away.
"Owen has a heart defect that has required him to have open heart surgeries and other procedures," the boy's mother Nicole Prozek told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. "He has had Woody with him for every hospital stay."
Nicole says six-year-old Owen has loved the toy for as long as he can remember. It's been in their family for two decades.
"It was originally my brother's when he was little," Nicole said.
The family says the mishap was a simple mistake that has left all of them devastated.
"Over the summer, Owen remembers putting Woody in a cooler at my parents house," Nicole said. "That cooler happened to be in a bunch of stuff that was donated to Johns Thrift Store in Loon Lake. (An employee of the store) remembers Woody being there, and says someone bought him around August."
Multiple people reached out saying 'Help Them, Hayley' after seeing a post on Facebook about the missing toy. The family is hopeful our coverage could lead to a happy reunion.
"We would just like Woody back," Nicole said. "We would love to buy a new Woody doll for the little boy or girl that bought him."
If you have any information about where the toy is, please email Hayley at Hayley@khq.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.