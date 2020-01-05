Precious family Toy Story doll mistakenly donated in Loon Lake

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT FOR THE CASCADES...NORTHEAST WASHINGTON...BLUE MOUNTAINS... AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE... .BANDS OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL IMPACT THE CASCADES AND IDAHO PANHANDLE OVERNIGHT IMPACTING TRAVEL OVER THE PASSES. A STRONGER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY MORNING WITH SNOW EXPANDING INTO MANY AREAS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED. SNOW WILL TRANSITION TO RAIN FOR THE PALOUSE AND SPOKANE - COEUR D ALENE AREAS BY MONDAY AFTERNOON. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. LOCAL AMOUNTS AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE ALONG AND EAST OF THE HIGHWAY 195 CORRIDOR BETWEEN PULLMAN AND ROCKFORD. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF BLACK ICE WILL BE POSSIBLE BEFORE SNOW DEVELOPS. SNOW ON TOP OF BLACK ICE MAY LEAD TO VERY SLICK CONDITIONS FOR THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY ALONG UNTREATED ROADWAYS. VALLEY SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO RAIN LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON OR MONDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&