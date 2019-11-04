A pregnant Florida mother kills one of two home invaders with an AR-15 Wednesday night.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Deputies responded to the scene and found one of the suspects dead in a ditch near the home.
Right now, police believe the suspects entered the home and began beating the woman's husband.
The woman then grabbed the firearm, firing a round that hit the suspect and killed him.
According to KOMO News, the husband said the men came in, beat him while grabbing at his 11-year-old daughter. He credits his wife with saving his life.
