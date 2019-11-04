Police lights stock image

A pregnant Florida mother kills one of two home invaders with an AR-15 Wednesday night. 

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Deputies responded to the scene and found one of the suspects dead in a ditch near the home. 

Right now, police believe the suspects entered the home and began beating the woman's husband.

The woman then grabbed the firearm, firing a round that hit the suspect and killed him. 

According to KOMO News, the husband said the men came in, beat him while grabbing at his 11-year-old daughter. He credits his wife with saving his life. 

