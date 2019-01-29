Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death in Arizona by a passenger

TEMPE, AZ - Police in Arizona say a pregnant Lyft driver was murdered over the weekend by a passenger.

It happened early Sunday morning in Tempe as 39-year-old Kristina Howato was dropping off a passenger at this apartment complex.

Police say that passenger, 20-year-old Fabian Durazo attacked Howato with a knife while she was inside inside her SUV.

They say he continued to stab her as she tried to get away.

She was taken to a hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

According to police, Durazo eventually left the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Her vehicle was equipped with GPS technology, which helped in locating the suspect.

He was eventually arrested in Quartzsite, Arizona.

Police said when interviewed, the suspect admitted to stabbing Howato and taking her vehicle.

Durazo faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of theft of means of transportation, one count of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping.