WALLACE, Idaho - The preliminary hearing of a Kellogg man charged with four counts of first-degree murder has been postponed until August, new court filings show, after the suspect waived his rights to a timely hearing.
On Sunday, June 18, 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor allegedly shot and killed his four neighbors, 65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee; his daughter, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee; and her two sons, 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kaylor alleged Devin Smith had exposed himself to Kaylor's daughters several days before the shooting. This led to an argument on Sunday evening between the Kaylors and Kenna and Kenneth, escalating until Kaylor reportedly shot the two adults before entering the family's apartment and killing Devin and Aiken.
Kaylor has not yet entered a plea.
The defense waived the right to a timely preliminary hearing, requesting the July 3 court date be pushed back to allow more time for discovery. The judge granted this request, with a new hearing date set for August 15 at 8:30 a.m.
In addition to the postponed hearing, the judge also placed a non-dissemination order on the case, limiting extrajudicial information shared to publicly available information and barring opinions and speculation by involved parties while the case is on-going.