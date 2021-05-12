SPOKANE, Wash. - A preliminary investigation surrounding the firing of former Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz found that administrator Amelia Clark violated the law when she fired him last year.
The results were made public late Tuesday night in a 52 page report.
The Washington State Health Board said it found that Clark "refused or neglected to obey or enforce" state requirements that forbid the removal of a local health officer until after notice is given, and an opportunity for a hearing before the board.
Dr. Lutz's removal was controversial as it came during a pandemic. He was asked to resign in October and fired in November after Clark claimed he violated his role as a health officer. The report recommends the state board hold a hearing on the issue.