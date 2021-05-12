"The timeline is very confusing," someone with the screen name "potato" asked during a Spokane Regional Health District press conference on October 30, 2020. "Can you go through the timeline again?"
The press conference was meant to address Dr. Bob Lutz's sudden departure as Spokane County's Public Health Officer, however by the end of the press conference, there were more questions than answers.
Did Dr. Lutz resign? Was he terminated? Administrator Amelia Clark avoided the question.
"At this point, under advise from counsel, I really can't go into details... That's a personnel issue that we're not going to go into... this is a personnel issue so I cannot go into detail," were just a few responses she gave when asked specific questions regarding Dr. Lutz's removal during the press conference.
Clark did say Lutz was no longer an employee with the Health District and it was "effective yesterday", meaning October 29, 2020, which was a full week before the eventual board meeting that officially terminated Dr. Lutz.
"I clearly thought a law was violated," former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart said as he recalled watching the press conference. "And I thought my recourse as a citizen was to file a complaint with the State Board of Health."
Stuckart's complaint was just one that got the investigation into Dr. Lutz's removal rolling, and after the preliminary report was released Tuesday night, it's an investigation that so far agrees Clark violated state law when she fired Dr. Lutz without board approval first.
"Hopefully, this shows that pretending you didn't violate the law isn't a good strategy," Stuckart said.
Much of the report focuses on a meeting that took place on October 29, 2020 between Dr. Lutz, Clark and Spokane Valley Mayor and Health Board member Ben Wick. The details of the meeting vary depending on who you ask.
According to Dr. Lutz, he was taken by surprise when Clark told him he was terminated "effective immediately". Dr. Lutz said he was then given a severance package and his work phone, computer and key card were taken along with his email privileges and he was escorted from the building by Wick.
Clark described a defiant Dr. Lutz to investigators, saying he repeatedly responded to her claims of performance issues with "I stand by my actions". Clark said she told Lutz to resign by 4:00 p.m. the next day (October 30, 2020) or she would move forward with termination. She also told investigators she didn't think anything said in the meeting would lead Dr. Lutz to believe he had been fired.
Wick backed up Clark's story in the report and in the press conference the next day.
"The Board of Health fully supports the action taken by Amelia," Wick said in the press conference the next day.
But did they?
Health Board member and City Council President Breean Beggs said in the report as word began to spread about Dr. Lutz's departure, he called Clark and said he was told by her, on October 29, that Lutz had been terminated.
"Those board members should be embarrassed and resign and be held accountable," Stuckart said.
For former Spokane County Health Officer Kim Thorburn, who was fired from her role in 2006, the removal of Lutz never made sense.
"It was tragic I thought. This is a dang personality conflict between the two of them," Dr. Thorburn said in a phone interview Wednesday. "And we're firing a competent Health Officer over a personality conflict?"
But the problem runs much deeper than that, according to Dr. Thorburn.
"The issue has been with the governance structure for local health jurisdictions in Washington State," Dr. Thorburn said.
However, that's an issue both Stuckart and Thorburn agree is on its way to getting better with House Bill 1152, which is spearheaded by Rep. Marcus Riccelli.
The bill looks to, among other things like increase public health funding, require each local health board to include an equal amount of elected officials and non-elected officials.
Spokane's current Public Board of Health is made up of 9 elected officials, along with three board members appointed by elected officials.
Stuckart hopes with a more diversified board, a situation like we saw with Dr. Lutz can be avoided in the future.
"There has to be accountability. Both for our elected officials who are on our local Board of Health and for Amelia Clark at the end of this," Stuckart said.
House Bill 1152 was delivered to Governor Inslee on April 22 and signed on May 10.
The State Board of Health will meet on May 27th to talk about the preliminary report into Clark's actions. The Board can:
- Ask for more information.
- Close the case if they don't agree that Clark illegally ousted Dr. Lutz.
- Call a hearing to determine if she is guilty.
- If they do find her guilty, they can remove her. They can also direct her to "remedy the failure" which could mean hiring Dr. Lutz back. However, the administrator does not have the hiring and firing abilities of a public health officer. Only the Public Health Board can do that.
In response to the preliminary report's findings, the Spokane Regional Health District's Board of Health released the following statement:
"To be clear, the SRHD Board, as stipulated by Washington law, and only the SRHD Board, terminated the employment of Dr. Bob Lutz with SRHD. Dr. Lutz could not have been terminated on October 29, because he continued to receive his full pay and benefits until termination by the SRHD Board on November 5, 2020. He was placed on administrative leave. As is the usual operating procedure for an employee placed on administrative leave, his access was removed when the leave commenced. Dr. Lutz remained on paid administrative leave for a week prior to his termination by the SRHD Board. In order to preserve the integrity of this process and in anticipation of litigation by Dr. Lutz, the SRHD Board does not believe that any further comment at this time would be appropriate."