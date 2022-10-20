OLYMPIA, Wash. - In order to support the benefits for Washington’s Paid Family & Medical Leave program, the premium rate will increase in 2023.
The increase is required by state law and will go into effect Jan. 1. According to a release from the Washington State Employment Securities Department (ESD), the total premium rate will be 0.8%. The rate for 2022 is 0.6%.
ESD said employers will pay 27.24% of the total premium and employees will pay 72.76% - a ratio similar to 2022.
The program is funded by premiums collected from employees and employers in Washington state. More than 154,000 individuals claimed benefits in 2022, paying more than $1 billion in benefits to Washington workers.
Businesses with fewer than 50 employees are not required to pay the employer portion of the premium, but they still must collect the employee premium or pay the employees’ premiums on their behalf.
More information about the program can be found here.