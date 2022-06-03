SPOKANE, Wash. - After a successful first year in 2021, the Manito Park Art Festival is preparing for a big return next weekend.
This year, they are expecting twice as many artists and people to come to the event. They have 70 to 80 local artists set to fill the field just east of the Duncan Gardens.
The goal of the Manito Park Art Festival is to not only bring a cool event to the park but also highlight local artists from our region and give newer artists the opportunity to shine.
"This festival is welcoming to those who are established but also those who want a chance who might not have time or the means to facilitate a three day event or otherwise so we're really excited to welcome some new artists," said Kelly Brown, President of The Friends of Manito.
The Manito Park Art Festival is June 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be art vendors, food trucks, music and activities for kids. Payment options depend on the vendor so be prepared with both cash and card.