SPOKANE, Wash. - Prepare for a slick and icy commute for Tuesday morning.
Although plows have been hard at work to remove snow from area roadways, fog and freezing temperatures are making for an icy commute.
Washington State Department of Transportation East said their winter shift is officially underway which means no matter the day, crews will be out treating and monitoring the roads. Remember to give them plenty of space.
When it comes to the City of SPOKANE and plow priority, arterial roads will be plows and treated first followed by hills in residential areas. Routes around schools have also been prioritized.
When it snows at least an inch, the City will plow everything, including neighborhoods, during normal weekday hours. When Spokane gets more than four inches of snow the plows will work 24/7.