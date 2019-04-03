A birth center at a Sacramento, California hospital is preparing for a "birth-quake!"
Ten nurses in Sutter Medical Center's" Labor and Delivery unit are all pregnant right now, and four other nurses have given birth since January...
Three of the pregnant nurses have the exact same due date of June 4th, with another woman about to give birth any day now!
Also pregnant in the same unit of the hospital: A woman who works the front desk and two women who are part of the housekeeping staff.
Nurses say it's not a battle of the baby bumps, but instead, a sisterhood of support.
"I think being pregnant is such a special time, so the fact that ya know, pregnancy is not always easy to obtain for some, so I think it's just a privileged and honor to experience...something like pregnancy and having a baby with your fellow labor nurses," Juliya Romanyuk said.
Another nurse, Danae Hicks, says the management has been quite accommodating to the situation.
"Our management has been good with figuring out what we're gonna do, and our ladies just say 'ya know, we're just gonna keep rolling guys. Whatever you guys need to do is fine, don't worry about us, we'll be alright.'"
13 nurses were all pregnant in the same unit back in 2016 and another 13 became pregnant in 2017, five of whom are pregnant together again right now!
Last year, another nine became pregnant at the same time.