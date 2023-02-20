SPOKANE, Wash. - With wind speeds having the potential to reach the high 50s in the Spokane area, this week’s early storm has the potential to uproot massive ponderosa pines that populate Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
These massive trees have the potential to damage people, cars and even homes if they’re large enough.
Experts say there are several ways to protect yourself during massive wind storms. First, according to Thompson Tree Service Owner Reynolds Smith, you should stay inside as the safest place is your home, even compared to your car.
“There was a girl a couple wind storms ago, might’ve even been the last one,” Smith said, “(she) was on the South Hill she got hit in her car driving. That was unfortunate.”
Another thing is to hit the ground if you hear a thud, especially if you have trees that are over three feet in diameter, which Smith says can “make some trouble for your house.”
“If you hear a loud noise and you think it's impacting your house, just lie to the floor,” Smith said.
Smith, along with another tree removal company I spoke to, also told me that if you have a basement it is the safest place within the house to be.
One thing Smith added is that current projections of mid-50 mph winds will uproot trees but probably not that many, but “you get up to 60 or 70, then that number changes quickly.”