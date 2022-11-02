SPOKANE, Wash. - It still looks like fall outside but in the next few days, snow and high winds are on the way to Spokane, giving the community their first state of winter.
“Our trucks are stocked, materials are ready, and our guys are ready to go to work with their expertise,” Avista Operations Manager Ryan Bradeen said.
Bradeen says he and his team are always prepared to take care of the community. He is anticipating a busy weekend for the company, as the chance for power outages rise.
Local forecasters are predicting wind gusts as high as 50 mph Friday night into Saturday, which have the potential of knocking trees and power lines down throughout the city.
“I’ve lived in the Inland Northwest and living in the Inland Northwest we know there’s a lot of trees,” Bradeen said.
The trees are Avista’s biggest concern; if they fall into power lines, dangerous hazards are created.
“From Avista’s standpoint, anytime you see a line down, or anything that looks unsafe please communicate with us,” Bradeen said. “You are our eyes and ears, the best way to do that is through our customer service number.”
That number? 1-800-227-9187.
The trees throughout the Lilac City continue to hold their colorful fall leaves, oranges and reds filling the streets. However, because these leaves still sit upon the trees’ branches, if snow falls, added weight may cause the branches to snap.
“We’ve had some years where leaves were still stuck on the trees, got a heavy snowfall, and a lot of branches broke, so it’s something to watch out for if we get accumulation,” Bob Mauk said.
Mauk has lived in the area his whole life. He is the president of a local staple, Northwest Seed and Pet, which has been around for 78 years.
“I’m born and raised here,” Mauk said. “I’ve seen a lot of winters come and go.”
Mauk knows what to do when it comes to winterizing your garden.
“Coming into fall, coming into winter, go out and prep your yard,” Mauk said. “Pull in your hoses, it’s good to roll them up while they're still flexible and you can get them in when they’re not filled with ice.”
As for the foliage in your yard, flowers and newly planted trees, make sure to dig up bulbs that cannot survive in freezing soil.
On top of that, Mauk said something folks often forget to do before heading into the winter, is to give your trees a good drink of water before rolling up your hose.
When it comes down to it, it is simply a good idea to be extra cautious as the first storms roll through the region.