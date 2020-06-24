Calling outdoor enthusiasts: Do you know what to do with your waste when you're outside with no access to a bathroom?
According to Leave No Waste, an organization focused on providing education on caring for the outdoors, "proper disposal of human waste is important to avoid pollution of water sources, avoid the negative implications of someone else finding it, minimize the possibility of spreading disease and maximize the rare of decomposition."
The organization states burying human feces is the correct thing to do in most cases. While human waste must be carried out from certain places, including narrow river canyons, advice for specific areas can be provided by land management agencies.
Ways to dispose of waste:
- Cat holes (widely accepted): Locate a spot at least 200 feet away from water, trails and camp. Dig a hole 6-8 inches deep and 4-6 inches in diameter. When finished, the cat hole should be covered with natural materials.
- Latrines (applicable when traveling with young children): Select spot as you would a cat hole. Location is important in this case due to the higher concentration of feces (decomposition will be slower). To help increase the speed of decomposition and decrease odor, cover with a handful of soil after each use.
- Toilet paper (use sparingly): To use toilet paper, only use plain, white, non-perfumed types. Toilet paper must be disposed properly, either in cat holes or plastic bags, and packed out. "Natural toilet paper," for example stones, vegetation and snow, which will likely call for experimentation, can also be eco-friendly options.
As for non-human waste such as propane tanks and trash, remember that if you pack it in, you should pack it out.
