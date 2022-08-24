WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden Wednesday announced his administration's plan to cancel up to $20,000 of an individual's student loan debt.
The plan, outlined in a tweet from the president, will forgive up to $10,000 for students who went to school without Pell Grants and $20,000 for those that did. The forgiveness only applies to students who make under $125,000 annually.
Biden also announced one final pause to student loan payments. Those payments may remain on hold until December 31, 2022.
Additionally, the plan includes loan payment caps based on income. Payments may be capped at 5% of monthly income.
Biden is expected to give more details Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.