WASHINGTON D.C. - Early Thursday morning, the White House and President Joe Biden announced that following 20 hours of negotiations, a tentative agreement has been reached between railway companies and employees.
“The tentative agreement reached tonight is an important win for our economy and the American people. It is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult years,” The President said via press release, “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned. The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”
In the statement the president went onto thank the unions and rail companies for negotiating in good faith along with Secretaries Walsh, Buttigieg, and Vilsack, and NEC Director Deese for their work in reaching this tentative agreement.
Economists calculated that a railroad strike would affect our economy by $2 billion a day.
The National Carriers’ Conference Committee which represents the nation’s freight railroads in national collective bargaining, gave us a window into what was reached.
We are pleased that tentative agreements between the freight railroads and labor organizations have now been ratified.
Per the NCCC, the ratified agreements…. include a 24 percent wage increase during the five-year period from 2020 through 2024 — with a 14.1 percent wage increase effective immediately — and five annual $1,000 lump sum payments.
"Rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement that balances the needs of workers, businesses and our nation’s economy. Secretary Walsh and the Biden Administration applauds all parties,” The U.S. Department of Labor said via a statement issued early this morning.
