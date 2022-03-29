From The White House:
Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Washington and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from January 1 to January 15, 2022.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in the counties of Cowlitz, Franklin, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Klickitat, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Skagit, Skamania, Thurston, and Wahkiakum and the Skokomish Indian Tribe, Quinault Indian Nation, Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation, Squaxin Island Tribe of the Squaxin Island Reservation, Hoh Indian Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Toney L. Raines as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.