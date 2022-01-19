Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Rockford, Rosalia, Creston, Ralston, Tekoa, Cheney, La Crosse, Lamona, Ritzville, Harrington, Odessa, Davenport, Oakesdale, and Wilbur. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should plan for areas of thick fog on Interstate 90 between Ritzville and Spokane. Portions of U.S. 2 west of Spokane will also be quite foggy this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&