WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has nominated Tiffany Cartwright to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Washington.
Here's what the White House says about Cartwright:
Tiffany M. Cartwright has been a partner at the civil rights law firm MacDonald Hoague & Bayless since 2018. Ms. Cartwright was an associate at the firm from 2014 to 2018. She was previously an associate at Jenner & Block LLP from 2012 to 2014. Ms. Cartwright served as a law clerk for Judge Betty B. Fletcher on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2011 to 2012 and Justice Dana Fabe on the Alaska Supreme Court from 2010 to 2011. Ms. Cartwright received her J.D. from Stanford Law School in 2010 and her B.A. from Stanford University, with distinction, in 2007.
Senator Patty Murray said via email, Tiffany M. Cartwright is a civil rights lawyer with extensive experience in police misconduct, gender discrimination, and sexual harassment cases.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray released the following statement on this nomination:
“Our federal court system must deliver justice for everyone, not just the powerful and well connected. The best way to make that promise real is to confirm more judges like Ms. Cartwright to our federal bench. She is a tested and proven civil rights attorney with extensive federal court experience, and a track record of seeking justice for people who have faced discrimination, police misconduct, and more. I’m proud to have recommended her to the Biden administration and I’ll be pushing hard for her confirmation."
In the information from the White House it highlights the presidents commitment to diverse nominations.
Among other nominations, the first Bangladeshi-American and the first Muslim-American woman were also on the list.