WASHINGTON DC- President Biden will announce plans later today of new actions to protect Americans against the Delta and Omicron Variants.
The plan starts with nine major bullet points.
1. Boosters for all adults
2. Vaccinations to protect our kids and keep our schools open
3. Expanding free at-home testing for Americans
4. Stronger public health protocols for safe international travel
5. Protections in workplaces to keep our economy open
6. Rapid response teams to help battle rising cases
7. Supplying treatment pills to help prevent hospitalizations and death
8. Continued commitment to global vaccination efforts
9. Steps to ensure we are prepared for all scenarios
In addition to those nine bullet points, the president also spells out larger goals. Two of the big ones that people have been talking about for quite some time involve the brand new treatment which is the pill, and the cost of testing.
The plan reads out that the President will announce new steps to ensure that Americans have access to free at-home testing.
For Americans with private insurance – who now can get tests covered in physician offices, pharmacies, and clinics with no cost-sharing – will also be able to get at-home tests reimbursed by their insurance.
For those not covered by private insurance, in addition to more than 20,000 federally-supported free testing sites across the U.S., at-home tests will be distributed through key community sites, such as health centers and rural clinics.
The Biden Administration says they are also on track to quadruple the supply of rapid at-home tests that we had in late-Summer.
For those looking at the pill, which could work as a new treatment option, the President will announce that if and when any new COVID-19 treatment pills have been found to meet FDA’s scientific standards, they are equitably accessible to all Americans, regardless of their income or their zip code.
You can read the full plan from the White House here. The formal announcements are expected to be made today.