President Biden to award grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to manufacturing companies in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Today, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced its awarding $2.8 billion in grants to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states, including Washington.
Two manufacturing and processing companies in Moses lake, Sila and Group14 Technologies, will be receiving these grants.
This project, funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, seeks to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
According to the White House, the funding for the projects will include:
- Developing enough battery-grade lithium to supply approximately 2 million EVs annually.
- Developing enough battery-grade graphite to supply approximately 1.2 million EVs annually.
- Producing enough battery-grade nickel to supply approximately 400,000 EVs annually.
- Installing the first large-scale, commercial lithium electrolyte salt (LiPF6) production facility in the United States.
- Developing an electrode binder facility capable of supplying 45% of the anticipated domestic demand for binders for EV batteries in 2030.
- Creating the first commercial scale domestic silicon oxide production facilities to supply anode materials for an estimated 600,000 EV batteries annually.
- Installing the first lithium iron phosphate cathode facility in the United States.
In the end, all projects will develop enough lithium to supply over 2 million electric vehicles annually.
President Biden is also announcing the American Battery Materials Initiative, a new effort to secure a reliable and sustainable supply of crucial minerals used for power, electricity, and electric vehicles. This initiative will be led by a White House steering committee and coordinated by the DOE with support from the Department of the Interior.
Together, these projects aim to improve America’s energy independence, strengthen national security, support jobs across battery supply chains, and lower costs for working families.