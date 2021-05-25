WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden will meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on June 16.
According to the White House, they'll discuss a full range of issues, "to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship."
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden will meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on June 16.
According to the White House, they'll discuss a full range of issues, "to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship."
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.