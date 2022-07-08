President Biden to sign executive order safeguarding abortion access, following letter authored by Senator Murray

SPOKANE, WASH- President Joe Biden will announce protections for abortion access today at the White House.
It appears as though the president will sign an executive order putting into place safeguards for access to reproductive health care.
That is something Democratic lawmakers have been calling on him to do.
Senator Patty Murray authored a letter with Senator Elizabeth Warren calling for this action, Senator Cantwell signed that letter.
According to information released to KHQ from the White House, this executive order would be aimed at protecting access to medical abortion pills.
The President can not take action to restore nationwide abortion rights, essentially he can’t veto what the court has ruled, only congress could do that.
The president has called on Congress to take that action.
Per information obtained by KHQ, the executive order will:
-Safeguard access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception.
-protecting the privacy of patients and their access to accurate information;
-promoting the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics; and
-coordinating the implementation of federal efforts to protect reproductive rights and access to health care.
The President has directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services to take action and submit a report to him within 30 days on efforts to protect access to medication abortion and ensure emergency medical care among multiple directives.
The signing of this executive order is scheduled to take place at 8:30 in the Roosevelt Room.
KHQ has reached out to the Washington congressional delegation and will add statements as they come in.