President Donald Trump tweeted that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. This announcement was made on Twitter, and the president did not use Biden's name.
"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," the president tweeted.
The president released a video on Jan. 7 accepting Biden's victory, also without using his name, saying his main focus now will be on a smooth, seamless transition of power.
Vice President Mike Pence, however, is expected to attend the inauguration.
In years past, it's been tradition that the current president attend the next president's inauguration for the purpose of a peaceful transfer of power.
It's also tradition for past presidents to attend inaugurations after their time in office.
This will be the first time since 1977 that President Jimmy Carter will not be attending the presidential inauguration. His team has cited age and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, but said that the Carters send their best wishes to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
President George W. Bush will be attending the inauguration on Jan. 20. Despite political differences, Bush said he will offer the same he has offered for other incoming presidents, including President Obama and President Trump: prayers for success and a pledge to help in anyway he can.
