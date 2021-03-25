WASHINGTON D.C.- President Joe Biden is preparing for his very first press conference.
President Biden has waited almost two months to speak with reporters. President Trump waited about 27 days, and President Obama waited about 20 days.
Pictures tweeted by the Director of Message Planning Meghan Hays show a stark difference from previous press conferences.
Normally the East Room would be full of chairs, photos show The White House is observing social distancing and has the chairs for reporters spaced out.
Getting ready. pic.twitter.com/C4S4xybkz4— Meghan Hays (@MegHays46) March 25, 2021
We know that the topic of gun control and the border will come up.
President Biden did name Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the response to border challenges.
The White House Pool report shows that the Vice President spoke with reporters for about 13 minutes last evening and did not respond to a question at the end about when she would go to the border.
The press conference is expected to take place at about 11:15 A.M. PST.
You will be able to watch it live here.