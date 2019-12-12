CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University's President Mary Cullinan has vowed to keep campus safe after a racial slur was found painted on a Cheney car earlier this week.
Our news partners with The Spokesman-Review report a Twitter user shared her frustration Tuesday after saying her car was defaced, multiple windows were smashed in and a racial slur was found spray-painted on the side.
"My car was vandalized in Cheney, WA this morning outside of two African American women's apartment. Not worried about my far - it's fixable. I'm worried about the racist pieces of trash threatening these women," the tweet read.
Two days later, Cullinan sent out a statement saying the EWU Police Department would support the Cheney Police Department in their investigation.
"As a member of the Cheney community, where many of our students, faculty, and staff also live, I am committed to ensuring that our campus and this community are safe places where students, and all of us, can learn, work, and live without fear," Cullinan said in the statement.
Cheney Police have also arrested two people in connection with a string of vehicles that have been damaged around Cheney, though it hasn't been specified if they were involved in particular case involving the racial slur.
Joseph Porter, 19, and a 17-year-old minor were arrested after taking responsibility for damage to at least 14 vehicles.
