President to give Bozeman man Travis Atkins Medal of Honor today

BOZEMAN- Today Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins will be awarded the Medal of Honor.
TO WATCH-
If you would like to watch the Medal of Honor ceremony click on this link here on Wednesday.
Atkins was killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom when he used his own body to cover a detonation from a suicide bomber, saving the lives of three American soldiers.
Atkins grew up in Bozeman, went to Emerson School and graduated from Bozeman High School. Between tours, he briefly attended the University of Montana.
“I think Travis Atkins sacrifice was probably indicative of the patriotism and the love of country that a lot of Gallatin County citizens have,” County Commissioner Don Seifert said.
The City of Bozeman and Gallatin County making this week Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins week.
“I get many, many, many request for proclamations and I do very few of them,” Mayor Cyndy Andrussaid, “I believe this man, he’s a hero because he saves lives... he is from Bozeman he rose to the level of a proclamation…. I was very proud to be able to do that.”
Today, Atkins' son will accept the Medal of Honor on his father's behalf at The White House.
Friday, an honor guard will escort Atkins' parents from the airport. The honor guard will consist of members of the Montana Highway Patrol and Belgrade Police.
The public is encouraged to line the route the honor guard will take, from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport:
- Frontage Road via Airway Boulevard
- Right on Frontage road to Jackrabbit
- South on Jackrabbit South
Arrive at Airway Blvd by 3:15 and park along the roadway and help create the “PATH OF HONOR.”
