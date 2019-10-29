WASHINGTON - The White House got a little bit more orange and black this week.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a Halloween party at the White House on Monday.
Halloween at the executive mansion has been a tradition kept by presidents for over 60 years. Military families and local school children were invited to attend the festivities.
The tradition started in 1958 when First Lady Mamie Eisenhower chose to decorate the White House. Since then, Presidents and First Ladies have enjoyed handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on the south lawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.