President Trump

President Trump has tweeted about several updates to his budget, including $18 million dollars for the Special Olympics.

In the tweet the President said, "Today, I officially updated my budget to include $18 million for our GREAT @SpecialOlympics, whose athletes inspire us and make our Nation so PROUD!"

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after the department's original budget made $17.6 million in cuts to the program. 

Days later, President Trump promised that the program would receive funding. 

Tags

Recommended for you