President Trump has tweeted about several updates to his budget, including $18 million dollars for the Special Olympics.
In the tweet the President said, "Today, I officially updated my budget to include $18 million for our GREAT @SpecialOlympics, whose athletes inspire us and make our Nation so PROUD!"
Today, I officially updated my budget to include $18 million for our GREAT @SpecialOlympics, whose athletes inspire us and make our Nation so PROUD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after the department's original budget made $17.6 million in cuts to the program.
Days later, President Trump promised that the program would receive funding.