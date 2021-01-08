UPDATE: JAN. 7 AT 5 P.M.
President Donald Trump returned to Twitter Thursday night, but the tweets Twitter Safety said needed to be removed before his account would be unlocked, still remain active on his profile.
The public is not able to see what the tweets are, however Twitter has flagged them as being no longer available because they violated Twitter rules.
The president posted a video addressing what happened on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
President Trump started the video by condemning the violence seen at the U.S. Capitol the day before. He then addressed Congress ratifying the Electoral College results, sealing the deal for Joe Biden's victory.
"A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," Trump said in the video. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."
This video marks the first time the president made remarks on his own platforms since the video he posted on Wednesday was flagged.
After Facebook, Twitter and Instagram announced they would be blocking the president from using their services, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino released the following statement on behalf of the president: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”
Facebook and Instagram are blocking President Donald Trump from using their services indefinitely, according to a Facebook post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Originally, Facebook announced they would be suspending the president's use for 24 hours following the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
Thursday morning, Zuckerberg said, in part: "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence."
Early Thursday morning, Congress ratified the results from the Electoral College. This officially made Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Zuckerberg said that following the ratification of the results, "the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms."
Throughout his tenure, the president has used Twitter as a direct way communicate with the U.S. and world.
"Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies," Zuckerberg said. "We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."
Zuckerberg added: "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."
When it comes to Twitter, on Wednesday Twitter Safety announced it was putting a temporary 12 hour block on the president's account. However, Twitter Safety said the account would remain locked until three specific tweets were removed. So far, those tweets have not been removed from the president's account.
This came after the president tweeted a video, and other tweets, that reasserted his belief that the election was stolen from him and the American people, but asked people who were invading the U.S. Capitol to peacefully leave.
@TwitterSafety tweeted: "As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity police."
Twitter Safety also added that future violations of the Twitter rules, including the Civic Integrity or Violent Threat policies, would result in a permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.
