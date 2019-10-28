President Trump has declassified a photo of the canine hero that was "Slightly wounded" in the commando raid in Syria that took out the leader of ISIS.
At a pentagon briefing about the raid Monday the chairman of the joint Chiefs of Staff said the military dog was injured but "fully recovering."
The working dog is part of a classified unit, so the military isn't releasing the canine's name but president trump agreed to make a photo of the dog public.
The Pentagon said the dog is still serving in the region and returned to duty with its handler.
Two U.S. service members also had minor injuries in the raid that took out Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the founder of ISIS.
