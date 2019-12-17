WASHINGTON - On the eve of his all-but-certain impeachment, President Donald Trump sent off a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing what he called the "vicious crusade” against him.
But Pelosi, who warned earlier this year against pursuing a strictly partisan impeachment, nonetheless has the numbers to approve the charges.
According to a tally compiled by The Associated Press, a majority of House members have said they will vote on Wednesday to send the Trump charges on to the Senate for a trial next month.
Republicans are already working on how to conduct that trial, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would like to end in a quick acquittal with few fireworks.
