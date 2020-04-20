On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he will sign an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration due to the 'Invisible Enemy.'
During press conferences, President Trump references the COVID-19 pandemic as the 'Invisible Enemy.'
In his tweet, President Trump said he is also halting immigration to protect jobs for American citizens.
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
