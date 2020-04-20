Virus Outbreak Trump

President Donald Trump speaks Sunday, April 19, 2020, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky / AP

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he will sign an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration due to the 'Invisible Enemy.'

During press conferences, President Trump references the COVID-19 pandemic as the 'Invisible Enemy.' 

In his tweet, President Trump said he is also halting immigration to protect jobs for American citizens. 

 

