SPOKANE, Wash. - Has this ever happened to you? A bill goes through the wash, or your pup gets a hold of it? Has anyone actually tried to redeem a damaged bill? what was your experience?
The Treasury reviews some 24,000 cases a year and reimburses around $30 million to people whose money has been burned, flooded or otherwise damaged. That's according to the Treasury's website.
The particular bill that we have, was found while one of our employees was walking his dog through the woods in far north Spokane County. The bill would, by all counts, be considered seriously damaged, perhaps irredeemably so.
There are two ways to redeem the bill: take it to the bank, or submit a claim with the Department of Treasury. We're going to try to try the bank route first, though it will have to be Tuesday, February 17, as most banks are closed on this President's Day.
So what do you think? Will it be accepted? If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, CLICK HERE. We'll report back with our findings.
