Pushing into the afternoon hours we will expect a transition from partly sunny to mostly sunny skies as clouds decrease in Spokane. To start the day we did continue to see those breezy conditions we began the week with, but as we push through the second half of the day winds will gradually decrease. In fact, by tonight they are expected to be calm.
When it comes to those daytime highs they are dropping anywhere from 5-15° compared to what we saw yesterday. This will bring our temperatures much closer to where we are normally sitting this time of the year. We should be hanging out in the upper 30s to finish out the day. Overnight, temperatures will be down all the way to the low 20s under pretty clear skies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.