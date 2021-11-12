It is the time of year when the cold weather moves in and furnaces and fireplaces are turned on. The Spokane Fire Department wants to remind you of fire safety.
According to the US Fire Administration, every winter nearly 1,000 people die in home fires across the US, and the estimated property damage equated to nearly two billion dollars. "December through February heating fires significantly increase nationally,” said Jamie McIntyre, Community Risk Reduction Manager for City of Spokane Fire Department.
SFD says a lot of the time it's space heaters that cause home fires in the winter, that’s not to say that is the only way house fires start. Many start in the kitchen as well. SFD says being aware of the dangers and being proactive can help prevent home fires.
But it's not just fire that SFD is warning you about.
"Carbon Monoxide is the invisible killer you can't see it you can't taste it you can't smell it. The only way that you know if there are unhealthy levels of CO in your home is by having a working alarm,” McIntyre said.
Where does this invisible killer come from? Well, it's produced by burning gas, wood, propane, charcoal or other fuel. In other words, it can be produced by the way you heat your home or even cook. And symptoms of Carbon Monoxide poisoning can be difficult to pinpoint.. Which is why having an approved alarm is extremely important.
"Unhealthy levels of co in your home can present as flu-like symptoms so sometimes people will be a little confused and they may call because they are feeling unwell and when we come into a residence we realize it's unhealthy levels of CO," McIntyre said.