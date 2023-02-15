The Winner of Season One of The Voice on NBC, Javier Colon visited Spokane Falls Community College on Wednesday at an event to honor Black History Month.

Colon played his guitar and sang for an audience of college students, community members, and Spokane Falls Community College Faculty.
 
He shared stories about his time on the inaugural season of The Voice. He said he almost backed out of the initial audition for the reality tv show, but was talked into sticking with it days before.
 
He also told the audience what drew him to Adam Levine as his coach.
 
"Adam was clearly above the others with respect to what he felt my importance on his team would be," Colon said. "You want to feel like you're an asset to your team, and he made me feel like that."
 
With guidance from Levine, Colon went on to win the $100,000 cash prize at the end of the season.
 
One of the songs Colon played was Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper. He said that song changed his life because he sang it in his audition for The Voice.
 
The Spokane Falls Community College Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Francisco Salinas spoke about why bringing Colon to play on campus, was a special event to coincide with Black History Month.
 
"It makes me proud that we can take the time to just celebrate this kind of moving beauty on our campus in recognition of the importance of Black History Month and stop from the busy day to day meetings and come in here and just celebrate in this way," Salinas said.

