Update: Spokane Police say Cecelia Leonard-Shelby has been located and is safe
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for missing, vulnerable adult, 75-year-old Cecelia Leonard-Shelby who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of east 7th Ave.
Shelby suffers from dementia and her family is very concerned about her safety.
Spokane Police ask that you call crime check immediately at 509-456-2233 if you see her.
If you’re able to, please stay with Cecelia or keep an eye on her until first responders can make contact.