CHENEY, Wash. - Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day.
“I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said.
Each time, it is the same story. Three masked individuals run through Long’s front yard in Cheney and onto her porch. They quickly rip her pride, Black Lives Matter, and prayer flags from their posts, then sprint away into the night.
Long’s flags were stolen the first time on May 30, then June 1, next July 23, until this latest date, September 30, when Long was out of town for the weekend.
“And yeah, Friday was my birthday,” Long said. “Not the present I wanted.”
Coming home to a bare porch, one that is usually full of color and waving pride. Long identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community, and supports many other communities that are suspect to discrimination. Her flags do not just represent herself, but they represent millions of people around the world.
“It does not feel great, you know I’m not going to lie,” Long said. “It’s disconcerting, especially feeling like my house is being watched.”
On September 30, Long’s cameras caught the thieves recording themselves stealing her flags.
“That seems really prideful, in the wrong kind of direction,” Long said. “They’re really proud of what they did, and the fact that they continue to do it. Which is honestly gross.”
After reaching out to the Cheney Police Department multiple times for comment, the captain finally picked up. Cheney PD has responded to Long’s calls, yet no progress has been made on the case.
“We have unfortunately not been able to identify the three suspects yet, but we still are actively investigating,” Cheney PD Captain Nate Conley said.
Conley said Long’s case has been handed off to the detectives at Cheney PD, but because of the large number of cases the detective’s office has to go through, they are not able to dedicate a whole lot of time to Long’s situation.
“Unfortunately, the detective's office works several cases so it’s not like they can sit down and just focus on one given case at any time,” Conley said.
Long believes there is evidence to point the case in a good direction, as she points to muddy footprints and possible fingerprints on her porch, that she says were left by the flag thieves last week.
And even though these thieves have returned four times, Conley said a recurrence does not necessarily bump Long’s case up on the priority list.
“We have certainly taken notice that there are multiple reports about this same type of behavior, so it is important to us, we will do the best we can,” Conley said.
Yet, after all this time, from summer to fall, Long is staying hopeful that one day the people stealing her pride flags are caught.
“I’m going to keep replacing my stuff, I will continue to do that, but I don’t want to do that forever either,” Long said. “I don’t want this cycle going on forever.”